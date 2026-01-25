KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Barisan Nasional (BN) victories in the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections reflect the people’s continued confidence in the efforts, service and commitment shown at the grassroots level.

In a post on his Facebook page today, Anwar said that the victory must be met with a strong sense of responsibility, as it represents the trust of the people, who expect leadership with integrity, effective service delivery and the ability to meet community needs in an inclusive and sustained manner.

“The Madani government will continue to uphold the spirit of consensus and togetherness to ensure that development in Sabah is further strengthened, the well-being of the people remains safeguarded, and the agenda is realised through shared determination,” he said.

Anwar also congratulated BN on successfully retaining both the parliamentary and state seats, and extended his congratulations to the newly elected representatives, Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar and Mohd Ismail Ayob, on their victories.

He further expressed hope that the legacy of service and leadership left by the former elected representative, the late Bung Moktar Radin, would continue to be upheld and carried forward in the best possible manner.

In the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, Mohd Kurniawan Naim secured a resounding victory with a majority of 14,214 votes, defeating two challengers - Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman of Warisan and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

In the Lamag state by-election, Mohd Ismail won with a majority of 5,681 votes, defeating Warisan candidate Mazliwati Abdul Malek.

The by-elections were held following the death of the incumbent, Bung Moktar, 66, on Dec 5 last year. — Bernama