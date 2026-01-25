SHAH ALAM, Jan 25 — A phone scam syndicate has been detected using Caller ID spoofing to make the number appear as if it is from local telco networks or legitimate agencies in Malaysia, Sinar Harian reported.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the tactic is used to deceive victims and increase their trust in the calls received, based on statistics from cases recorded.

Last year, a total of 5,097 investigation papers were opened for phone scam cases, with losses recorded at more than RM241 million, he said.

Rusdi told the Malay daily that in the era of globalisation, the use of technology and the internet has become part of daily life, but it also opens up space for various forms of cybercrime, including phone call scams.

He said the modus operandi involves suspects posing as enforcement agency representatives such as the police, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and the courts.

They also impersonate financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies, as well as government agencies including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Health Ministry (KKM), he said.

The victim is then connected to another individual posing as an officer and informed that their bank account is involved in illegal activities such as money laundering, drugs or tax debt.

“Victims are threatened not to inform others and only realise they have been cheated after finding money missing from their accounts and failing to contact the suspects again,” he was quoted as saying.

Rusdi said some cases involve Caller ID spoofing, but clarified that this does not involve hacking into telco systems.

“So far, there are no official reports or information indicating the involvement of ‘insiders’ from telecommunication companies with the syndicate,” he reportedly said.

He said the syndicate operates using certain calling technologies including foreign platforms that allow numbers to be manipulated without the owner’s consent.

He added that last year, 1,504 individuals were arrested to assist in investigations and prosecution.

According to the report, numbers identified as being used by the syndicate will be submitted to MCMC for further action, he said.

Last year, a total of 14,593 cybercrime prevention activities were carried out, including exhibitions, talks, media releases, casual chats and high-profile policing programmes.

The main message of the campaign emphasises the importance of verifying information before making any financial transactions or digital communications, he said.

PDRM will not compromise with those involved in scam crimes, he said, and warned the public not to disclose personal or banking information to third parties.

Cases can be investigated under Section 420/424A/424B/424C of the Penal Code and the Computer Crimes Act 1997, he said.

Rusdi said PDRM, together with MCMC and Bank Negara Malaysia, continues to cooperate in efforts to combat cybercrime to protect the financial security of the people.