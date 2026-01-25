KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Thomson Fertility continues to be at the forefront of the country’s reproductive healthcare, facilitating over 8,500 births via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) since its establishment in 1994.

The milestone coincides with the 32nd anniversary of the fertility centre, which also marked the rebranding of TMC Fertility to Thomson Fertility, part of a strategy to enhance services and broaden the reach of world-class reproductive care.

According to Thomson Fertility chief executive officer Lakshmi Menon, the centre’s success extends beyond birth rates to the long-term well-being of families seeking reproductive care.

She said the achievement reflected the organisation’s growth and Thomson Fertility’s enduring mission to bring hope, opportunity and joy to the families of its clients, both in Malaysia and abroad.

“Fertility care is not only about medical science but also about human values, empathy and hope. Each treatment tells its own story, and we are honoured to be part of that journey,” she told Bernama.

Thomson Fertility was recognised in 2018 by the Malaysia Book of Records as the IVF centre with the most IVF babies from a single practice, with 5,388 births, a figure that has now surpassed 8,500.

Meanwhile, Thomson Fertility Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist Dr Aldrin Lie Tze Min said the centre’s success, rooted in its commitment to world-class fertility treatment, is also driven by its holistic approach, which addresses the mental and emotional well-being of patients.

“Fertility is a journey that goes beyond the physical. Each patient faces different experiences and challenges, which is why we maintain a holistic approach...for us, a personal approach works best,” he said.

Dr Lie, who has been with the centre for nearly 19 years, said that the rebranding from Damansara Fertility Centre to TMC Fertility in 2008, and subsequently to Thomson Fertility, has never altered the institution’s core commitment.

According to him, the commitment to providing the best treatment remains a priority, and the collaboration with Thomson Medical Group has allowed the centre to further enhance its capabilities and service standards.

Highlighting the centre’s recent milestones, he said the pregnancy rate reached 61 per cent in 2024, but the ultimate success is witnessing the joy of patients taking home a baby after IVF.

“Success, for us, is counted only when a woman walks out of this centre holding her baby. That is the true measure of successful fertility treatment,” he said, adding that the average age of patients receiving treatment is 35 and above.

Dr Lie said said that, on average, patients undergoing IVF treatment at Thomson Fertility have a 50 per cent chance of bringing home a baby, a rate comparable to or higher than that of fertility centres in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

In addition to IVF treatment, Thomson Fertility offers comprehensive male and female reproductive health services, supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists across four branches, namely Kota Damansara, Puchong, Ipoh and Johor Bahru, including EndoCare @ Thomson, dedicated to specialist endometriosis treatment.

The centre caters to both local and overseas patients, including those from Indonesia, Singapore, the Maldives and several African countries, reinforcing its position as a world-class fertility treatment centre.

“We strive to elevate Malaysia to a higher level so that the world recognises the success of fertility treatment achieved in this country,” said Dr Lie.

With its growing international reputation and the support of global expertise through Thomson Medical Group, Thomson Fertility aims to expand access to sustainable, inclusive and patient-centred fertility treatment, in line with Malaysia’s aspirations as a regional healthcare hub. — Bernama