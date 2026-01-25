BAGAN DATUK, Jan 25 — Local halal food manufacturing companies play a strategic role, not only in supporting the domestic market, but also as Malaysia’s gateway to the global halal market.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the national halal food sector holds vast growth potential, with the global halal market currently valued at more than RM16.02 trillion and projected to expand to RM22.88 trillion by 2030.

“This is where I see QL Innofood Park playing a significant role. Halal is not only for Muslims - it is for all religions - and QL is a company certified with halal standards.

“The establishment of QL Innofood Park will not only generate economic growth, but also create employment opportunities,” he said in his speech when officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of QL Innofood Park, here, today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and QL Resources Berhad executive chairman Dr Chia Song Kun.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Halal Council, said both the federal and state governments would continue to support companies involved in developing the country’s halal industry.

“The federal and state governments must remain business-friendly, as such developments (companies) will ultimately generate returns to the government through corporate taxes, in addition to creating employment opportunities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saarani said that the groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of a large-scale industrial investment, to be implemented in phases over the long term.

The Perak Menteri Besar said the development of the industrial park is planned over a period of about 10 years, with an estimated investment value of RM1.2 billion, reflecting investors’ continued confidence in the development potential and direction of the Bagan Datuk district.

“The development of QL Innofood Park demonstrates investors’ confidence in the stability of state policies, the clarity of planning and the Perak state government’s ability to provide a reliable investment environment.

“More importantly, this project opens up new opportunities to strengthen the economic structure of the Bagan Datuk district, in a more organised and sustainable manner,” he said. — Bernama