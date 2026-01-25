MELBOURNE, Jan 25 — World number one Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday she is keen to play mixed doubles with Novak Djokovic, but is still waiting for the Serbian great to tell her she is “his dream partner”.

The pair played together once before, a charity match on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Asked if they would team up again, she replied: “Maybe at the US Open this year.

“I mean, I’m still waiting,” she added jokingly.

“I’m still waiting for that long message from him, how he would like to play with me, that I’m his dream partner.

“So I’m still waiting for the message. Never got it. I don’t know. Maybe we’re not playing.”

Sabalenka’s friendship with 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic came to the fore last year after she practised with him and they spent time together socially along with their partners.

She has previously credited him with helping her on and off the court, seeking his counsel after losing two finals last year. — AFP