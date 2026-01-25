BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 25 — A teenage boy was killed while seven others were injured in an eight-motorcycle crash at Kilometre 8.2 of the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) early this morning.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said that preliminary investigations indicated that all motorcycles were heading from Seberang Perai to Kulim when the crash occurred.

“A motorcycle is believed to have lost control and skidded, causing the other motorcycles to crash into each other,” he said in a statement today, adding that the crash caused a motorcyclist to fall to the left curb before hitting the divider separating the motorcycle lane and the car lane.

The victim, 18, who suffered severe injuries to his head and body was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital’s forensics unit for post-mortem, while the seven other motorcyclists, 18 to 22, were treated at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. — Bernama