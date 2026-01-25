KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victories in yesterday’s Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election and the Lamag state by-election reflect the people’s confidence in leadership continuity and the stability expected for the constituencies.

In a Facebook post, the Deputy Prime Minister said the mandate given by the people is a great trust that must be borne with full responsibility in continuing the service legacy of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who had made Kinabatangan and Lamag central to his lifelong struggle.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his appreciation to the entire BN machinery and partners in the Sabah state government for their commitment and cooperation in ensuring the victories.

“The victories of (Mohd) Kurniawan Naim Moktar in the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and Mohd Ismail Ayob (MIHA) in the Lamag state seat are a great trust to continue the service legacy of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who throughout his life placed Kinabatangan and Lamag as priorities of his struggle.

Meanwhile, Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said the victories of the Unity Government’s candidates reflects the people’s trust in leadership that is stable, principled and responsible.

Arthur, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president, said the success also symbolises unity in leadership, the maturity of political cooperation and the people’s confidence in stability and the direction of development in Sabah.

He also expressed his appreciation to the entire Sabah Unity Government machinery for their commitment and sacrifices throughout the campaign period.

“These victories also symbolise unity in leadership, the maturity of political cooperation and the people’s confidence in stability and the direction of development in Sabah. When leaders are united, the people will place their trust in them.

“To Naim and MIHA, the trust given must be shouldered with full responsibility and high commitment to ensure Kinabatangan and Lamag continue to be protected, empowered and developed in a sustainable manner,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Meanwhile, Umno Secretary-General Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the victories of the BN candidates proved the effectiveness of the party machinery, which was mobilised comprehensively and in an integrated manner.

He said the commitment of BN machinery working day and night, as well as the leadership of Sabah UMNO under its chairman Datuk Jafry Ariffin, played a crucial role in securing BN’s victories in the by-elections.

“Congratulations to Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, who has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Kinabatangan, and Mohd Ismail Ayob, who has been officially chosen as the Lamag assemblyman.

“Best wishes in serving and carrying the people’s trust with full responsibility, and in continuing the great leadership legacy of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election saw Mohd Kurniawan Naim successfully retain the seat held by his father since 1999 with a majority of 14,214 votes, defeating Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ismail Ayob retained the Lamag state seat for BN with a majority of 5,681 votes, defeating Warisan candidate Mazliwati Abdul Malek.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections were held following the death of the incumbent, Bung Moktar, 66, on Dec 5 last year. — Bernama