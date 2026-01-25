BAGAN DATUK, Jan 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed hope that cooperation among the coalition’s core parties, including the MIC, will continue to be strengthened.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the rejoining of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has further stabilised the coalition.

“We in BN hold the view that all component parties, particularly the core parties, must respect one another.

“MIC has been a core party since the days of the Alliance, together with MCA and Umno, and we hope that the core parties within BN will continue to be reinforced,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, told reporters at the ground-breaking of the QL Innofood Park project here today.

However, he said that any decision to be made at MIC’s emergency meeting is the party’s prerogative.

Yesterday, MIC president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran said the party will convene an emergency meeting soon to discuss its official participation in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said that although PN has given the green light for MIC to join the opposition coalition, the process must be carried out through official channels. — Bernama