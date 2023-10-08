HANGZHOU, Oct 8 — Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang were named the top athletes of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday and then pledged to use their awards as inspiration for the Paris Olympics.

The multi-sports event usually names just one most valuable player, but this time there were separate men’s and women’s awards.

Olympic champion Zhang collected a leading six gold medals after winning the 50, 100 and 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle and two relays.

“It’s a great honour,” said Zhang via video-link from Berlin, where she is preparing for a World Cup meeting.

“It was a memorable experience and this is a new milestone for me as an athlete.

“It will leave a lasting mark in my memory and boost my confidence to work harder for the Paris Olympics.”

Qin, who claimed an unprecedented 50-100-200m breaststroke hat-trick at the world championships in Fukuoka in July, repeated the feat on home soil.

He also won two relay gold and a 200m medley silver.

“It wasn’t in my plan before the Games to be MVP, I just wanted to makes personal breakthroughs,” said Qin, who is also in Germany.

“My performance was great, but I aim to hopefully reach new heights in Paris next year.” — AFP