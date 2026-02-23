LONDON, Feb 23 — Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s 4-1 demolition of north London rivals Tottenham was a cathartic release for his Premier League leaders after 72 hours in hell.

Arteta’s side restored their five-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City thanks to doubles from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was a much-needed boost for the Gunners after they blew a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at bottom of the table Wolves on Wednesday that took the destiny of the title out of their hands.

Arsenal had been left devastated by their second successive draw and Arteta admitted it was hard to lift his players in the aftermath of a result that means City will take the title if they win their last 11 games.

But Arteta and his coaching staff gradually revived Arsenal’s flagging spirits, firing them up so effectively that they tore Tottenham to shreds for the second time this season.

After routing their bitter rivals 4-1 in November, they made the short trip up the Seven Sisters Road to inflict another humiliating defeat that pushed Tottenham deeper into the relegation mire.

“I cannot be prouder and happier from what I saw out there, especially how we lived the last 72 hours,” Arteta said.

“I watched it back and there is no explanation for how the hell we drew that game against Wolves. You have to lift yourself up because you are feeling angry, ashamed, upset.

“You don’t feel like that when it is just a job. This our passion. It is the purpose we have.

“You have to bring everyone together and it has been a joy. We said let’s love the players. But then you have to do it on the pitch and we were outstanding.”

‘You have to stand up’

Without a major trophy since 2020 and having blown substantial leads to City in the 2023 and 2024 title races, Arsenal’s character has been questioned during their recent slump.

But Arsenal’s third victory in their last eight league games served as much-needed evidence that they aren’t certain to choke under the pressure.

“When it is really on the edge and people are doubting, you have to stand up,” Arteta said.

“We showed what we are made of, but then you have to show it again and again. It is a massive rollercoaster.”

It was Arsenal’s biggest away win against Tottenham in the league since a 5-0 victory in 1978.

Having crushed Tottenham by the same scoreline at the Emirates Stadium in November, it was only the second season after 1934-35 in which the Gunners had won both north London derbies by three or more goals.

No wonder Arteta joined his players on the pitch after the final whistle for a raucous celebration in front of the jubilant Arsenal fans.

Tellingly, Arsenal’s party took place with the rest of the stadium deserted after dejected Tottenham fans headed for the exits well before the final whistle.

It was a chastening introduction to the Premier League for Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor.

Hired to replace the sacked Thomas Frank, Tudor has arrived to find Tottenham riddled with injuries and low on confidence.

Tudor has been plunged into a relegation battle, with Tottenham just four points above the bottom three as they face the bleak possibility of a first season outside the top tier since 1977-78.

“There was a big gap between the teams. Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world. They were too much for us in this moment with the problems we have,” Tudor said.

“Our lack of confidence was clear. I’m very sad and angry but in one way it is also good to understand the situation.

“Now in this moment, the team is full of problems. The only key is to work on the training day by day and be humble.

“The medicine is each of us look in the mirror and really try to change the habits.” — AFP