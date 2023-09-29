ROME, Sept 29 — Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton clinched the opening point of the Ryder Cup for Europe with a dominant 4 and 3 foursomes victory over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns on Friday.

Masters champion Rahm was in inspired form, curling in a birdie putt from the fringe to put the hosts ahead on the third hole.

He also chipped in for par on the 10th hole and then drove the green on the par-four 11th as the European duo turned the screw.

Rahm and Hatton were six under par through their 15 holes in the alternate shot format, giving Europe a dream start in their bid to regain the trophy after suffering a record-breaking 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits two years ago. — AFP