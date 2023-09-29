HANGZHOU, Sept 29 — National gymnast Muhammad Sharul Aimy Kamaru Hisam made Malaysia proud at the Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium here today when he ended the country’s 17-year Asian Games medal drought in gymnastics by taking the bronze in the men’s vault final.

The 20-year-old scored 14.466 points to be placed behind gold medallist Wataru Tanigawa of Japan who recorded 15.016 points and Mahdi Olfati from Iran who settled for the silver with 14.783 points.

Ng Shu Wai was the last Malaysian to win an Asiad gymnastics medal with a silver in the 2006 edition in Doha, Qatar.

Muhammad Sharul Aimy told reporters after the final that it was a proud moment for him to earn Malaysia’s place on the podium.

“This is something I have been waiting for a long time, as I have been watching videos of Shu Wai’s performances, and he has also taught me techniques. After my first landing, I felt relieved as I could then afford to be more relaxed for my second landing.

“Ahead of my second landing, I sensed I could get something from this. I used my normal strategy and Alhamdullilah, the plan worked,” he said.

His coach Ng Shu Liang said skipping the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium to opt for the Asiad clearly paid off.

He described it as a “wonderful present” for Muhammad Sharul Aimy, after consistently making it to numerous finals in domestic competitions and abroad.

“This was a very good outcome after what was achieved by my brother (Shu Wai). He (Muhammad Sharul Aimy) had been earning places in finals consistently and this time I said we have to bring something back for Malaysia, and we managed the bronze,” he said. — Bernama