KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — A goal from a penalty taken by Columbian striker Romel Morales in the second half was enough to allow four-time champions Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC to edge Sri Pahang FC 1-0 in the first leg quarterfinals of the 20223 Malaysia Cup at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here tonight.

Both teams were equally matched in the first half, and Sri Pahang almost got ahead in the sixth minute with an on-target strike by Liberian striker Kpah Sherman that was blocked by KL FC keeper Kevin Ray Mendoza, while on the other side of the field, visiting team keeper Mohd Izham Tarmizi Roslan had a busy time denying three attempts in the short span of two minutes.

As halftime beckoned, both teams were still tied at 0-0.

Morales’ penalty in the 74th minute, the solitary goal of the match, made up for his previous shot at goal in the 52nd minute that went wide. The penalty was awarded after defender Muhammad Syazwan Andik fouled KL City FC captain Paulo Josue.

Sri Pahang failed to make the most of their one extra man advantage after KL City FC midfielder was sent off for a foul on Sherman in the 82nd minute, and the match ended with KL City FC’s 1-0 victory.

Sri Pahang, who last won the Malaysia Cup in 2014, have a chance to make up for tonight’s defeat when they host KL City FC in the second leg quarterfinal match at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan this September 24. — Bernama