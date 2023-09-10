MISANO ADRIATICO (Italy), Sept 10 — Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin led the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico from start to finish today to complete a second sprint and race double of the season and cut Francesco Bagnaia’s championship lead to 36 points.

The Spaniard finished ahead of Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing, who was hampered by a wrist injury he suffered at the Catalan Grand Prix.

Ducati’s MotoGP world champion Bagnaia, who had his leg run over in a separate crash last week, completed the podium after a hard-fought battle for third with late-charging wildcard Dani Pedrosa. — Reuters