PHNOM PENH, May 16 — The Malaysia men’s field hockey team delivered the country’s 32nd gold medal on the penultimate day of the 2023 SEA Games when they defeated Singapore 3-0 in the final at the Morodok Techo National Stadium hockey pitch, here, today.

The final, played in swirling winds and temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celcius, saw coach Muhamad Amin Rahim’s men facing a torrid time from Singapore before they finally broke the deadlock early in the second quarter through a penalty corner goal by Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azahar in the 16th minute.

Malaysia continued to put Singapore under pressure but the republic’s disciplined backline stood firm before a defensive error allowed the national team to double their lead, with Muhammad Amirul converting a penalty stroke in the 38th minute.

The game was well and truly over for Singapore when Alfarico Lance Liau Jr dealt the killer blow with a field goal in the 48th minute.

“I am full of praise for my players. They played all out and managed to contribute gold number 32 for the national contingent... that’s what makes me so proud,” said Muhamad Amin.

He added: “Honestly, I had faith in the team. Although we fielded our junior squad, we can still be considered a powerhouse in the Southeast Asian region. I know the capabilities of the players and the strength of our opponents. So, I agreed with the decision made and welcomed the challenge to send the juniors.”

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amirul, one of the seniors in the team, said teamwork was the key to Malaysia’s comprehensive victory over Singapore in the final, having struggled to edge the Republic side 4-3 in their earlier round-robin tie.

“Yesterday was a rest day and we used it to come up with a strategy and also urged the players to play as a team and that’s why today’s match looked so easy.

“We weren’t so focused during the round-robin game, but today we gave our 100 per cent in terms of effort and commitment to clinch the gold medal,” he said.

Malaysia won all their round-robin matches to advance to the quarter-finals with an unblemished record.

Overall, Malaysia have now dominated men’s hockey in the biennial Games for over five decades.

Malaysia, who have won 16 gold medals at the SEA Games since the 1971 edition, made a bold move by fielding 14 juniors and only four seniors in their squad for the Cambodia SEA Games.

Field hockey made a return to the biennial Games after a six-year hiatus as it was not contested at the 2019 Philippines and 2021 Vietnam editions. — Bernama