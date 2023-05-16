PHNOM PENH, May 16 — National dancesport representative Sam Jee Lek danced his way to mersmerise the judges en route to defend the men’s break dance (B-Boys) gold medal at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, here today.

In the final round held at the Olympic Complex Marquee, here, Sam or better known as ‘Lego Sam’ was truly in his element as his stunning yet energetic moves captured the hearts of judges and enabled him to take home gold by beating his rival, Chinavut Chantarat (Cheno) of Thailand, 3-0.

Another Thailand dancer, Kantapon Rodsaart completed the podium finish with a bronze medal.

At the 2019 Philippines SEA Games, Sam won the men’s breakdance event for Malaysia's first gold in any dancesport event.

However, B-Boys event was not contested in the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, team manager Chua Zjen Fong said Sam was indeed in top form ahead of other dancers in the final today.

"I am satisfied with Sam’s performance today although dancers from the other countries too had produced excellence performances in terms of technique but his moves were unique, thus giving him the edge,” he told Bernama.

Sam has won over 80 titles in various levels of competitions, including consecutive Red Bull BC One titles in 2015 and 2016.

Sam also sits on the panel of judges in domestic and international competitions besides being involved in stage and live performances. — Bernama