SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — The organiser of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022, Human Voyage has taken various precautionary measures should the eight-stage race confront the possibility of floods over the next seven days.

Human Voyage chief operating officer (COO), Shahaizereen Abd Hamid said they have made plans to avoid such hitches as LTdL starts today.

“We have taken steps to avoid flood-proned route in all the stages. As such most of the routes are on the west coast.

“We also have monitoring squads to check the route. Should there be any occurrence of landslide or fallen tree, we will quickly take contingency actions or change the route to ensure the race proceeds smoothly,” he when met today.

In this regard, Shahaizereen said the dissolution of Parliament yesterday did not affect the 26th edition of the race.

“Of course it will not affect and the race will continue as usual. There will be no changes in terms of racing, technical and so on... everything will go on as usual,” he said.

The 1,096.9 kilometress (km) race comprises Stage 1 from Kuala Pilah to Kuala Lumpur starting today, followed by Stage 2 (Kuala Klawang-Raub), Stage 3 (Putrajaya-Genting Highlands), Stage 4 (Sabak Bernam-Meru Raya), Stage 5 (Kuala Kangsar-Kulim), Stage 6 (Georgetown-Alor Setar), Stage 7 (Kuah-Gunung Raya) and ending with Stage 8 (Kuah-Loop Langkawi).

For this edition, it was joined by six World Tour status teams namely UAE Team Emirates (UAE), Cofidis (France), Lotto Soudal (Belgium), EF Education EasyPost (USA), Movistar (Spain) and Astana-Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan). — Bernama