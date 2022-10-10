LTdL founder Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the introduction of the 20 participating teams of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 in Shah Alam, October 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 10 — The Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 cycling race got off to a colourful start with the introduction of the 20 participating teams at a leading hotel here today.

The event, which also featured a cultural dance performance, was officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and also attended by LTdL founder Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

A total of 120 riders representing 20 professional riders from WorldTour, Continental and national teams are set to slug it out in the 26th edition of the LTdL, which will cover a total of 1,096.9 kilometres (km) involving eight states in peninsular Malaysia.

The LTdL 2022 will start from Kuala Pilah to Kuala Lumpur (157.3 km); followed by Stage 2 from Kuala Klawang-Raub (178.9 km); Stage 3 from Putrajaya-Genting Highlands (123.7 km); Stage 4 from Sabak Bernam-Meru Raya (137.9 km); Stage 5 from Kuala Kangsar-Kulim (172.0 km); Stage 6 from George Town-Alor Setar (120.4 km); Stage 7 from Kuah-Gunung Raya (90.8 km); and Stage 8 the Kuah-Langkawi Loop (115.9 km).

Stage One of the LTdL, which begins tomorrow, will see the riders tackling three sprint zones in Senaling, Rembau and Senawang as well as five climb zones in Senaling, Bukit Miku, Mantin, Tekali and Look Out Point Ampang. — Bernama