BREST, Oct 11 — Brest announced today they were parting company with coach Michel Der Zakarian after a terrible start to the season which has left them bottom of Ligue 1.

The Breton club have won just one of 10 games this term, with their 7-0 home defeat by Montpellier in August the start of a seven-match winless run.

Der Zakarian, 59, is the second coach to lose his job in the French top flight this season.

The former Nantes and Montpellier coach signed a three-year deal with Brest in June 2021 and led the team to an 11th-place finish last term.

Lyon sacked Peter Bosz on Sunday, naming 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Laurent Blanc as his replacement.

Blanc is returning to management in France more than six years after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. — AFP