Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze scores their second goal in the Crystal Palace v Leeds United match at Selhurst Park, London, Britain October 9, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 9 — Eberechi Eze’s fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the Premier League today.

The visitors raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson’s stunning run and shot had come out off the post.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, starting his first match since August, missed a glorious opportunity to double the visitors’ lead, wastefulness that proved costly when Palace levelled through Odsonne Edouard’s header in the 24th minute.

Palace were much the better side in the second half but struggled to break down a resolute Leeds, until Eze picked the ball on the edge of the penalty area, threw a dummy and rifled an 76th-minute winner into the net.

The away side kept coming but could not make their pressure pay, and Palace moved out of the relegation zone and up to 15th in the table, level on nine points with Leeds one place above them. — Reuters