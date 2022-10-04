M. Thinaah explained that whether or not they will get to play in both the European tournaments would depend on the result of the assessments carried out by the coaches this week. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — It has been four years since national women’s doubles shuttler M. Thinaah celebrated Deepavali with her family, but all that’s about to change this year.

As Thinaah and her partner Pearly Tan, who is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the Japan Open earlier this month, are still doubtful for the two European tournaments —Denmark Open and French Open — there is a good chance that the former will finally be able to celebrate the joyous festival with her family in Klang, Selangor.

The Denmark Open will be held in Odense from October 18-23 and the French Open in Paris from October 25-30 while Deepavali falls on October 24.

“I think the last time I celebrated Deepavali (with my family) was in 2018... that too a few days earlier because I had to leave for Europe after that for competitions.

“It is sad indeed (not being able to celebrate Deepavali) because it usually clashes with a few European tournaments. The best I can do while I’m away during Deepavali is to have a video call with my family members,” said the 24-year-old Thinaah after a training session here today.

However, Thinaah explained that whether or not they will get to play in both the European tournaments would depend on the result of the assessments carried out by the coaches this week.

“If we get to play in the Denmark Open, of course, I want to play. My family will be sad but I’m sure they will understand that this is a sacrifice I have to make,” she said, adding that she has been impressed with Pearly’s determination in overcoming her injury setback. — Bernama