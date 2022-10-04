JDT have now collected 49 points from 19 matches to be perched atop the 12-team Super League standings while Kedah are in sixth spot with 27 points from 19 matches. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 4 — Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) may have taken an unassailable lead to assure themselves of a ninth straight Super League title but that does not mean they are not about to take things easy — judging by the 3-1 win over Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC at the Darul Aman Stadium here tonight.

But it was Kedah who drew first blood when a shot by Wanja Ronald Ngah in the 11th minute beat JDT goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias.

However, that was just the wake-up call JDT needed as they then found the equaliser through Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva in the 36th minute.

Although JDT found themselves down to 10 men following Bergson’s dismissal for a foul on defender Rodney Celvin, it did not stop them from going ahead in the 60th minute through a penalty by Leandro Sebastian.

JDT, coached by Hector Pablo Bidoglio, continued to dominate the proceedings and duly got their third goal through Mohd Afiq Fazail in the 79th minute.

JDT have now collected 49 points from 19 matches to be perched atop the 12-team Super League standings while Kedah are in sixth spot with 27 points from 19 matches.

With just three matches to go, JDT are 13 points ahead of second-placed Sabah. — Bernama