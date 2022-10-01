JDT II players celebrate after winning the Premier League title after beating Selangor FC 2 1-0 in Shah Alam September 30, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDT II) have won the Premier League after beating Selangor FC 2 1-0 at UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam, last night.

Coached by Mariano Echeverria, JDT II needed only a draw to win the title but they nonetheless got ahead in the 49th minute courtesy of Daryl Sham KK George.

Selangor 2 managed to threaten their rival’s goal several times but their efforts came to naught and the match ended 1-0, with JDT II topping the league with a total of 42 points.

In the other Premier League match, Kelantan FC remained second with 37 points after drawing 1-1 with Kelantan United at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Kelantan FC went ahead first with a penalty by Nurshamil Abd Ghani in the 35th minute but Kelantan United equalised in the 53rd minute through Mohammad Amirul Shafik. ― Bernama