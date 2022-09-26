France’s under-18 team was managed by World Cup winner Bernard Diomede. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

PARIS, Sept 26 — France’s under-18 international against Poland in Limoges on Sunday was cut short after the hosts collected four red cards in 20 minutes in the second half.

France, managed by World Cup winner Bernard Diomede, started the final match of the four-team tournament top of the table on goal difference from Poland.

The scores were tied 2-2 at half time, but France began to unravel in the 55th minute when Paris Saint-Germain’s Ilyes Housni, who had scored their opener, was sent off.

Jeanuel Belocian, a defender with Rennes, followed five minutes later.

In the 70th minute playing against nine men, Poland took the lead.

France continued to unravel with Le Havre defender Yoni Gomis, seeing red in the 72nd minute. Darnell Eric Bile, a Saint-Etienne attacker, following in the 75th minute.

Even though France still had seven players on the field, the match was abandoned and Poland claimed the title. — AFP