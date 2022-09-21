Fenerbahce's Mesut Ozil before the match against Trabzonspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul March 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 21 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT never had any plans to bring on board former Germany and former Arsenal player Mesut Ozil. .

JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said this in dismissing rumours that the football legend would join his club.

Tunku Ismail, who is more popularly known as TMJ, however, hinted that the club was interested in hiring Spanish club Sevilla player Papu Gomez if he is able to commit to playing for JDT.

“I don’t know where this Mesut Ozil story came about, but if it’s Papu Gomez... if he can give me a commitment and a reasonable price, God willing. But Mesut Ozil was never in my plans,” he said during a question and answer session with JDT supporters at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here last night.

He also said that JDT III’s participation in competitive meets like the ongoing 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) would give the club’s players more exposure to improve on their performance.

JDT III’s campaign in the Sukma ended at the quarter-finals stage after they lost 4-5 in a penalty shootout against Wilayah Persekutuan after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail also congratulated the Johor contingent for topping the medal standings in the Sukma.

As of yesterday, Johor led the medal collection at the biennial Games with 50 gold, 31 silver and 21 bronze medals, followed by Terengganu with 26 gold, 26 silver and 24 bronze. — Bernama