Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior gestures toward the public during the Spanish League football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, September 18, 2022. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, Sept 20 — Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez condemned Atletico Madrid today for not taking a stand against the racist chants from their supporters aimed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

Some sectors of the crowd chanted “You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey,” before and during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium on Sunday, while missiles including lighters were thrown at him and Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo as they celebrated a goal.

Liga will report the events to the Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee but Atletico have not made a public statement about the incidents. “I’m a big supporter of Atlético Madrid, so I was very sad,” Sanchez told Politico while at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“I expected a strong message from the clubs against this kind of behaviour, this is what I will ask of my team. I think it’s important that football clubs take this kind of behaviour seriously and react.”

The storm was sparked after Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish football agents association, said on television that Vinicius needed to stop “acting the monkey” when dancing to celebrate goals.

Bravo apologised, saying he was using a phrase which was not intended to have racist connotations. The phrase is commonly used in Spain to mean “playing the fool”.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, another Atletico supporter, has also criticised those chanting. “They have no place, not just at a sporting event but in any sphere of life,” said Martinez-Almeida. “I think what we have to do is identify these people because I don’t think they are worthy of coming in. It is absolutely reproachable and needs to be condemned.

“I say this both as the mayor of Madrid but also as an Atletico fan. I am ashamed that there are Atletico fans capable of uttering this type of racist insult.” — AFP