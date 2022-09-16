Dortmund forward Anthony Modeste heads the ball during the Uefa Champions League group G football match between England’s Manchester City and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, September 14, 2022. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 16 — Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund will tour the United States next year as the club looks to tap into the growing North American football market ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the club said today.

The German club will tour south-east Asia during this year’s World Cup in Qatar with their tour running from November 21 to December 1 and will take in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The 2022 World Cup will be staged from November 20 to December 18.

“North America but also greater America are very important markets for us,” Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer told an international media roundtable. “It is a logical consequence that we will go back to the United States next summer.

“We are happy we made our plans for south-east Asia this year and the United States next year. It won’t be the last time we will go.”

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cramer said growing social media engagement figures for Dortmund meant there was increasing interest in the club in North America. — Reuters