RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer and Timo Werner during the warm up before the match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany, September 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 13 — RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer will be out for several weeks following an ankle ligament injury, the German club said today.

The Austria international, who had been close to a deal with Bayern Munich a few weeks ago and had also been linked with a move to Liverpool, was injured in Leipzig’s 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“Konrad Laimer injured his left ligament in the 3-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund last Saturday and will be sidelined for several weeks,” the club said in a statement.

Leipzig, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow, brought in coach Marco Rose last week.

He replaced predecessor Domenico Tedesco who had been sacked following the team’s bad league start and their 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last week. — Reuters