Casper Ruud of Norway hits balls into the crowd after a match win against Corentin Moutet of France during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match of the 2022 US Open on September 4, 2022 in New York City. — Elsa/Getty Images/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 victory over French lucky loser Corentin Moutet.

The 23-year-old Ruud, seeded fifth, will face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semi-finals.

Moutet, the world number 112, had lost in qualifying before injury pull-outs opened up a slot in the main draw.

However, having knocked out 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka and 2021 quarter-finalist Botic de Zandschulp on his way to a maiden fourth round appearance at the majors, Moutet ran out of steam despite a gritty third set performance.

Playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time, Ruud fired 43 winners past his opponent as he made the last 16 of a Slam for the third time in 2022. — AFP