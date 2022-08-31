The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months — the move is subject to a visa and work permit being obtained. — Picture from Facebook/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

LONDON, Aug 31 — Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers moved to strengthen their goal-shy attack today, signing Austrian international striker Sasa Kalajdzic for €18 million (RM80.5 million).

The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months — the move is subject to a visa and work permit being obtained.

The 15-times capped Kalajdzic arrives on the back of two full Bundesliga seasons where he finished VfB Stuttgart’s leading scorer each time, hitting a total of 23 goals.

Wolves have made a poor start to the campaign sitting second from bottom and having scored just twice in four league matches.

Kalajdzic — who will be an ideal target man as he stands at two metres — said he chose Wolves because they showed the most interest in him.

“I’m really thankful and happy to be here,” he said in a club statement on their website.

“It was the club that wanted me the most in the end.

“In my career, at my age, it’s important to feel where the next step is and, in the end, I had the feeling Wolverhampton is the best step for my development.”

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said Kalajdzic ticked all the boxes the club had been looking for.

“We are very happy to secure the signing of Sasa, who is a talented young striker, has many excellent attributes to his game and fits the profile that we have been looking for this summer,” he said.

“Sasa has had great success in Germany’s Bundesliga, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Premier League.” — AFP