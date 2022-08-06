Malaysia’s top pair of Aifa Azman-Rachel Arnold, however, were made to work hard by Australians Donna Lobban-Rachael Grinham before prevailing 11-9, 4-11, 11-10. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 6 ― Two national women’s doubles pairs stayed on track for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games squash medals when they advanced to the semi-finals at the University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre here yesterday.

Malaysia’s top pair of Aifa Azman-Rachel Arnold, however, were made to work hard by Australians Donna Lobban-Rachael Grinham before prevailing 11-9, 4-11, 11-10.

Aifa-Rachel face a tough task in the last four as they will be up against England’s Sarah-Jane Perry-Alison Waters.

Another national pair, Chan Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi, however, had no problems downing India’s Joshana Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal Karthik 11-2, 11-7 to set up a semi-final clash against New Zealand’s Joelle King-Amanda Landers-Murphy.

Both the women’s doubles semi-finals will be held tomorrow (August 7).

Meanwhile, Malaysia enjoyed mixed fortunes in the men’s doubles round-of-16 matches.

Ng Eain Yow-Yuen Chee Wern survived to fight another day after downing New Zealand siblings Temwa-Lwamba Chileshe 11-3, 4-11, 11-8.

Eain Yow-Chee Wern will take on India’s Velavan Senthilkumar-Abhay Singh in the last eight on Saturday (Aug 6).

There was no such luck for Ong Sai Hung-Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal, who were shown the exit after losing 11-9, 4-11, 7-11 to England’s Adrian Waller-Daryl Selby. ― Bernama