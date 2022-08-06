BIRMINGHAM, Aug 6 ― National sprinter Russel Alexander Nasir Taib missed out on a place in the men’s 200-metre (m) final after clocking a slower time in the semi-final than he did in yesterday’s first round of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

Games debutant Russel clocked 21.32 seconds (s) to finish sixth in the first semi-final at the Alexander Stadium here.

England’s Zharnel Hughes won the race in 20.32s.

Only the first two in each heat and the next two fastest of all three heats advanced to the final today (Aug 6).

In yesterday’s first round, Russel, who is of Malaysian-Australian parentage, had clocked 21.13s to finish second in Heat Seven.

His efforts here are a far cry from his own national record of 20.77s that he had set at the Queensland Track Classic in Australia in 2019. ― Bernama