The Malaysia team celebrate beating India in the Mixed Team Gold Medal badminton match on day five of the Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, central England, August 2, 2022. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hope the national badminton squad’s success in winning the gold medal in the mixed team event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games could inspire the entire Malaysian contingent to continue chasing glory at the games.

He said the success had placed Malaysian on the right track to achieving the six-gold target in Birmingham.

“The Malaysian contingent continues to show excellent performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning the third gold medal.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the badminton squad for keeping the Malaysia flag flying high in the world arena,” he said in his Facebook post.

The national mixed team avenged their 3-1 loss to India in the final of the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia, by recording a similar 3-1 win over the defending champions in the final of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games yesterday night.

The Malaysian contingent has so far bagged three gold, two silver and three bronze medals. — Bernama