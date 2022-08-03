Malaysian shuttlers beat defending champions India 3-1 in the final, avenging their loss to the same opponents at the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 3 — Malaysia got back on the gold trail in stunning fashion on Day Five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

The national badminton squad produced a spectacular performance to bag the mixed team gold medal and put the Malaysian contingent on the right track to achieving their six-gold target at the prestigious quadrennial Games.

The shuttlers emerged victorious after defeating defending champions India 3-1 in the final, thus avenging their 3-1 loss to the same opponents at the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia.

Teenage judo exponent Amir Daniel Abdul Majeed also deserves praise for contributing a bronze medal in the men’s 73-kilogramme (kg) category today.

Malaysia have now garnered three golds, two silvers and three bronzes. The other two golds were delivered by the weightlifters on Saturday (July 30).

Australia remain perched atop the medal standings with a haul of 42 golds, 32 silvers and 32 bronzes, followed by hosts England (31-34-21) and New Zealand (13-7-6).

Having contributed two golds and one silver, so far, the national weightlifting squad will be hoping to deliver another medal when Muhammad Hafiz Shamsuddin goes into action in the men’s 109kg category on Day Six (Aug 3).

Over at the Alexander Stadium on Aug 3, it will be the moment of truth for US-based Shereen Samson Vallabouy when she competes in the women’s 400-metre (m) race.

Also in action will be national high jumper Nauraj Singh Randhawa. — Bernama