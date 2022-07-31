LONDON, July 31 — No Jijoe, no problem.

National track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom powered his way to a bronze medal in the men’s keirin event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago bagged the gold medal while Jack Carlin of Scotland settled for silver in the event held at the Lee Valley VeloPark here.

The result meant that Shah Firdaus finally ended Malaysia’s eight-year wait for a podium finish in the event after national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, who is better known as Jijoe, won bronze in the 2014 edition in Glasgow.

The last time Malaysia won gold was through Josiah Ng in New Delhi 2010. — Bernama