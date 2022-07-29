Malaysia’s Leong Chee Feng celebrates his win against Australia’s Xin Yan in their table tennis teams match on day one of the Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, central England, July 29, 2022. — AFP pic

BIRMINGHAM, July 29 — Hours after the national women’s table tennis squad suffered a 0-3 defeat to Australia in their opening Group 3 match, the men’s team rose to the occasion to turn the tables in their Group 4 opening fixture.

Senior paddler, Leong Chee Feng put on a heroic performance as he scored two points for Malaysia and helped the national team defeat the Aussies 3-1 in the event held in the National Exhibition Centre Hall 3, here, today.

After surviving a five-set thriller against Xin Yan in the second match, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3, the 24-year-old paddler returned to action much stronger with a three-set victory against Finn Luu, 11-6, 11-4, 11-8, in the fourth and final match.

Knowing that Australia had a chance to tie the match after they closed the gap to 2-1 following Nicholas Lum’s victory over Choong Javen in the third tie, 11-5, 13-11, 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, Chee Feng admitted that he did not feel any pressure in trying to stop an Aussie comeback.

“I just played my best and used everything that I learned in training,” he told Bernama when met after the match.

Javen, who combined with Wong Qi Shen, delivered the first point for Malaysia after beating Finn Luu-Nicholas Lum, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8.

Chee Feng and company will be back in action against Mauritius while the girls will have a chance to get their first win here as they are slated to meet Maldives, with both matches to be held later today. — Bernama