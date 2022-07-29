BIRMINGHAM, July 29 — Both the national men’s and women’s sprint teams missed out podium finishes today when they fell short in their qualifying rounds at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, today.

In the event held in the Lee Valley Velopark, London, Malaysia’s men’s trio of Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom could only manage a time of 44.496 seconds (s) to finish fifth overall at Lee Valley Velopark in London.

Only the top two teams will race for the gold and silver, while the third and fourth teams will compete for bronze.

Australia topped the teams in the qualifying round with 42.222s, and will take on hosts England for the gold, after the home team came second with 43.296s.

Third-placed New Zealand, with a time of 43.974s, will be up against Canada (44.071s) for the bronze medal.

In the women’s team event, Anis Amira Rosidi, Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan and Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri suffered heartbreak after being relegated from their race.

New Zealand emerged as the fastest team with 47.841s, and will take on Canada (47.956s) for the gold, while Wales (48.095s) will face off with Australia (48.355s) for the bronze.

The last time Malaysia won a medal in the team sprint event was more than a decade ago through the trio of national track cycling ace, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Josiah Ng and Mohd Rizal Tisin, who won the bronze in New Delhi in 2010. — Bernama