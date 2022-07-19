Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with Malaysia’s chef de mission to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (left) and his deputy Gerard Monteiro at the presentation of the Jalur Gemilang flag to the Malaysian contingent in Kuala Lumpur, July 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — National athletes headed to the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England should prove themselves and fight till the last to achieve personal glory and Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he had high hopes that Malaysia can achieve its medal target and match the seven gold won during the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“Winning and losing is part of competing but let’s show the world our Malaysian fighting spirit. The true Harimau Malaya spirit.

“The Malaysian Family wants to see the Jalur Gemilang fly proudly and our anthem Negaraku playing at Birmingham,” he said at the presentation of the Jalur Gemilang flag to the Malaysian contingent here today.

A total of 105 athletes from 14 sports will represent the country at the quadrennial games that will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Ismail Sabri in his speech also urged athletes to do their best for all Malaysians as they had the opportunity to be successful in whatever they did.

“I am confident and believe that the athletes here in this hall will give their all and put on their best performance when they don the Harimau Malaysia jersey,” he said.

He also said that sports were part of the national agenda that can spark patriotism and unite Malaysians and bring about equality. Sports, he added, were the bridge and instrument in uniting and spreading these values and make Malaysia a peaceful and prosperous country. — Bernama