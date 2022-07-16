National main women’s doubles player, M. Thinaah believes that she and partner Pearly Tan can defend Malaysia’s gold in women’s doubles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. ― Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 ― All bets are off.

Thinaah pointed out that their recent upset win over Japanese pair and fourth seeds Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota, 21-14, 21-19 in the second round as well as disposing off 2022 Malaysia Open champions, Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia, 21-18, 21-17 in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Malaysia Masters was further motivation for them to continue the country’s domination in the category in the Commonwealth Games.

The current world number 11 pair, who will be making their debut in the Commonwealth Games, will have a chance to score a hat-trick for Malaysia in their event should they manage to defend back-to-back gold medals earned by Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Whei in Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

“We do not want to put pressure on ourselves but the gold medal is definitely one of our (badminton squad's) main targets and we will go all out for it,” she told reporters after their training session here yesterday.

Despite feeling optimistic to pass the upcoming task in Birmingham with flying colours, Thinaah said they will thread with caution on the threat from the host, India and Scotland pairs there.

Asked whether Malaysia’s professional men’s singles ace, Lee Zii Jia’s absence from the Games would put extra pressure on the doubles department to perform better in the mixed team competition, Thinaah opted not to overthink on the situation.

“For me, it all depends on who will perform well on that day. I think we don’t want to think too much about it (Zii Jia’s absence) because most importantly we must work as a team, win or lose we support each other,” she added.

The Malaysian badminton camp were dealt with a huge blow after Zii Jia announced his withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games, citing tight schedules and the need to focus on the World Championship which will take place in Tokyo, Japan from August 21 till 28.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 till August 8. ― Bernama