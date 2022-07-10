Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Malaysia’s seven-gold target for the 2022 Commonwealth Games should be lowered. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 10 — Malaysia’s seven-gold target for the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to Aug 8 should be revised downwards, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said it is more realistic to aim for five or six golds now that badminton singles ace Lee Zii Jia and women’s squash player S. Sivasangari have withdrawn from the Birmingham Games.

“(But) I think diver Datuk Pandelela Rinong is now a gold prospect based on her performance at the world championships in Hungary recently.

“This is just my personal opinion. It is up to the Olympic Council of Malaysia and National Sports Council to review the gold medal target,” he told reporters after attending a dinner to honour 23 former athletics greats in Perak here last night.

In Hungary, Pandelela won two bronze medals in women’s 10m platform and 10m synchronised platform, beating divers from other Commonwealth countries.

On June 28, Malaysia’s Commonwealth Games chef de mission Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya said the seven-gold target would be revised following the withdrawals of Zii Jia and Sivasangari.

Ahmad Faizal hoped that the 102 national athletes going for the Commonwealth Games would give their best to bring glory to the country.

“I am confident that our athletes can spring some surprises, or at least gain valuable experience at the games,” he added.

Asked on Sivasangari’s condition, Ahmad Faizal said the world number 16 was still recovering from her injuries sustained in a road accident and would need time to get back on court. — Bernama