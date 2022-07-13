Romagnoli made 247 appearances and scored 10 goals in all competitions in his seven years at champions AC Milan. — Reuters pic

MILAN, July 13 — Lazio have signed former AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli on a five-year deal, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Italian media reports said the 27-year-old defender joined Lazio as a free agent as his contract with AC Milan expired at the end of last season.

Romagnoli made 247 appearances and scored 10 goals in all competitions in his seven years at champions AC Milan.

“Captain of many battles: our tribute to Alessio Romagnoli as we bid him farewell” AC Milan said on Twitter.

Romagnoli, who has represented Italy 12 times, joined AC Milan from Lazio’s local rivals AS Roma in 2015 after spending a year on loan at Sampdoria.

Spanish side Valencia said on Tuesday they had signed another AC Milan player, winger Samu Castillejo, on a contract until 2025.

Lazio finished fifth in Serie A last season, which earned them a ticket to next season’s Europa League. — Reuters