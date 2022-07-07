Ederson moves to Atalanta after just half a season at Salernitana, in which he was key to the southern club completing a miracle survival bid on the final day of last campaign. — Picture via Facebook

MILAN, July 7 — Atalanta have signed Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Salernitana, the Serie A clubs announced on Wednesday.

“Atalanta BC can confirm the signing of the player Ederson from Salernitana on a permanent basis,” Atalanta said in a statement.

Italian media report that Atalanta have paid around €13 million (RM58.6 million) plus Italy under-21 centre-back Matteo Lovato for Ederson, who turns 23 on Thursday.

Ederson moves to Atalanta after just half a season at Salernitana, in which he was key to the southern club completing a miracle survival bid on the final day of last campaign.

A Brazil international at under-20 level, Ederson scored twice in 15 appearances for Salernitana including a goal at Atalanta in May.

His presence in midfield stabilised Salernitana as they rose from bottom of the league in mid-April to finishing one point outside the relegation zone. — AFP