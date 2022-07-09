Chinese women's singles badminton player Chen Yu Fei shouted for joy after beating Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying in the 'Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022' badminton semi -final match at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, July 9, 2022. Chen Yu Fei defeated Tai Tzu Ying 21-13 and 23-21. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Revenge mission unsuccessful.

Taiwan’s top women’s singles shuttler Tai Tzu Ying faltered yet again against China’s Chen Yu Fei, this time in the 2022 Malaysia Masters semi final, losing 13-21, 21-23, here, today.

The result meant Tzu Ying suffered a back-to-back defeat at the hands of Yu Fei, following her semi-final loss in the 2022 Malaysia Open, 21-19, 13-21, 15-21.

The world number two said that she was unable to match Yu Fei’s speed while admitting that a series of unforced errors committed in the game had taken a toll on her performance today.

"I committed a lot of mistakes midway and Yu Fei played too fast today,” he told reporters after the match.

Tzu Ying said she was now unsure of her participation at the 2022 Singapore Open to be held from July 12 to 17.

This, she said, was due to the fact that she needs to rediscover her form in a bid to clinch her first-ever Badminton World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, to be held from Aug 21 to 28.

Meanwhile, Yu Fei, who will battle South Korean third seed An Se Young after the latter defeated Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, 21-18, 13-21, 21-8, vowed to give her best in the final tomorrow.

"It would not be an easy game, I expect the match tomorrow similar to the one that I played in last week’s Malaysia Open final against Rachanok Intanon of Thailand,” she said.

Yu Fei succumbed to Intanon, 15-21, 21-13, 21-16 in the 2022 Malaysia Open final last Sunday.

Separately, Indonesia’s men’s singles Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo advanced to his maiden Super 500 final as he came from behind to beat Lu Guang Zu of China, 20-22, 23-21, 21-19.

The unseeded Chico will set up a final showdown against eighth seed, Ng Ka Long Angus, after the Hong Kong player survived a 64 minutes battle against India’s H.S. Prannoy, 17-21, 21-9, 21-17. — Bernama