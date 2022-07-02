Malaysian men's doubles players Goh Sze Fei (left) and Nur Izzuddin take on Indonesian men's doubles players F Alfian and M Ardianto in the semi -finals of the Petronas Malaysian Open 2022 at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil July 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — It is end of the road for national men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the 2022 Malaysia Open Badminton Championship.

The dream of world number 12 pair to advance into their first major tournament final was dashed when they went down to world number seven, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the semi-finals at Axiata Arena, today.

The 2019 World Championships silver medallist Fajar-Muhammad Rian, who took the early lead, kept the advantage until the end of the first set to win 21-14.

The 2022 German Open champions Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, powered by strong cheers from some 10,000 home supporters, tried to fight back in the second game, but Fajar-Muhammad Rian ensured the slot to the final, by wrapping up the second set 21-12 in the match that lasted 37 minutes.

It was their sixth defeat to the Indonesians in seven matches.

"We have to strengthen our determination,” said a dejected Nur Izzuddin, adding that they could have done better in today’s match.

Meanwhile, Sze Fei said: "We think too much of our opponents’ strength. It is just not our day.”

However, in the quarter-finals yesterday, the Malaysian duo showed they could conquer the world by overpowering newly crowned Indonesia Open champions Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi.

The last Malaysians to win the men’s doubles were Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah in the 2014 edition. — Bernama