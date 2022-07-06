Women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei is hugged by US’ Beiwen Zhang after beating the player in the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton match at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, July 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — For a fleeting moment, former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei almost passed out during the first round match in the 2022 Malaysia Masters, here, today.

Jin Wei, who is Malaysia’s sole survivor in women’s singles, admitted that the gruelling first set battle against American shuttler, Beiwen Zhang had drained her in the match played at the Axiata Arena.

However, the world number 69 managed to recover and eventually won the tie 21-19, 21-18, to check into the second round tomorrow.

“I think I was very lucky to win the match... I almost fainted when changing sides before the second game, maybe I was too focused on chalking up points in the first set,” she told reporters after the match.

A tricky journey lies ahead for Jin Wei as she is set to face world number two, Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the second round.

Nevertheless, the Penangite vowed to give Tzu Ying a run for her money tomorrow. “I will enjoy every shot and of course try to give my best by piling the pressure tomorrow,” she said.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow put up an energetic performance to upset eighth seed, Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau of Germany, 21-17, 21-11.

Tang Jie, who admitted that he was inconsistent today, was grateful that Valeree managed to rise to the occasion and backed him throughout the game.

Tang Jie-Valeree are slated to meet Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran after the Thai pair earlier defeated Indonesia’s Zachariah Josiahno Sumanti-Hediana Julimarbela, 21-18, 21-16.

Meanwhile, it was a tournament to forget for independent shuttler, Soong Joo Ven as he was eliminated twice within a day.

Joo Ven, who combined with Rio 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist, Goh Liu Ying in the mixed doubles won their first 21-19, before going down to Indonesia’s Hafiz Faizal-Serena Kani, 15-21, 18-21.

Earlier today, Joo Ven, who also played in the men’s singles, was eliminated by China’s Li Shi Feng, 14-21, 12-21.

Meanwhile, national young men’s doubles pair, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri survived a one hour and five minutes clash against compatriots and professional duo, Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Ci, 15-21, 21-17, 21-17.

Wan Arif-Muhammad Haikal will be involved in another all-Malaysian affair against Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, after the latter trounced Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Lim Khim Wah, 21-13, 21-14, in the opening round yesterday. — Bernama