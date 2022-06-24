Kewell has joined the Scottish champions as Postecoglou’s assistant coach in his first job since being sacked as Barnet manager in September. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 24 — Former Liverpool forward Harry Kewell says accepting Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou’s offer to join his backroom team was a “no-brainer”.

Kewell has joined the Scottish champions as Postecoglou’s assistant coach in his first job since being sacked as Barnet manager in September.

The 43-year-old is relishing the chance to work under his fellow Australian Postecoglou, who guided the Hoops to the Premiership title in his first year in charge last season.

“I was actually going for another interview for another job, and I thought it went really well, and I was looking forward to the call back,” Kewell told Celtic TV.

“And in between that time, I got a call from the manager (Postecoglou), and the way he spoke to me, the way he presented the job, I said ‘yes’ straight away.

“I didn’t even worry about the next part because I felt it was the opportunity for me to learn from... not only an Australian manager, but a great manager.

“He spoke very positively about how he’s been monitoring me for a while, and I never knew that, so when he did speak to me about the ideas of what I can bring to the team, it was a no-brainer.” Former Leeds star Kewell, who earned 58 caps for Australia, has also had spells in charge of Crawley, Notts County and Oldham.

“I’m kind of blown away. I haven’t been at a huge club for a while now, so this is all kind of new to me and it’s nervous to come into such a huge club like this,” Kewell said. — AFP