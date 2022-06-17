France’s defender Theo Hernandez (back) and Austria’s midfielder Xaver Schlager vie for the ball during the Uefa Nations League match at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, June 10, 2022. — AFP pic

BERLIN, June 17 — RB Leipzig today signed Austria central midfielder Xaver Schlager from Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg after actioning an release clause in his contract.

According to reports, Leipzig will pay around €12 million (RM55 million) for the 24-year-old, who has signed a contract until 2026.

“RB Leipzig are one of Germany’s top teams and are consistently in Europe, they have now won their first major title with the German Cup,” said Schlager in a statement.

“I’m really pleased I can continue my development here.”

The Austrian made 81 appearances, scoring three goals, for Wolfsburg, who he joined in 2019 from Leipzig’s sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

He was a first-choice player despite a serious ankle injury in 2019 and torn knee ligaments at the start of last season which sidelined him until February. — AFP