IPOH, June 16 — Fifa have lifted the ban on player transfers on Perak FC after the club paid off all outstanding salary arrears owing to its players.

Perak FC chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi said Fifa in an email to the club’s management today informed that the world football governing body had received correspondence from the players concerned that the outstanding sums had been credited into their respective bank accounts.

“This agenda was our priority to ensure that the club can register players of calibre. Unfortunately, the fans had to go through the first session of this season with a limited squad and points deduction,” he said in a statement here.

He said The Bos Gaurus were now free to conduct business as usual during the player transfer window by planning to sign three import players who will be subject to medical testing and prerequisites by the coaches.

Before this, it was reported that Perak FC were banned from registering players by Fifa following the issue of salary arrears amounting to RM1.7 million which had plagued the team since the beginning of last season. — Bernama