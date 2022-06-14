LONDON, June 14 — Burnley have appointed former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany as their new manager to take over from Sean Dyche, the Championship club (second-tier) said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old former Belgium defender left Anderlecht last month after two seasons as head coach, having joined in 2019 as player-manager before retiring from playing in 2020.

He guided them to a third-place finish last season and sealed European qualification and reached the Belgian Cup final.

“Burnley is a truly historic English side and it’s an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.” Dyche was sacked towards the end of last season before Mike Jackson took over as interim boss. However, he was unsuccessful in keeping them in the Premier League as they finished 18th, with 35 points from 38 games.

Kompany has plenty of experience playing in England, having captained current champions Man City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. — Reuters