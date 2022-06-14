Tomasson, who is Denmark’s joint record goalscorer alongside Poul Nielsen with 52 goals, was assistant coach of the Denmark national team between 2016 and 2020. — Picture via Facebook

LONDON, June 14 — Blackburn Rovers have hired Jon Dahl Tomasson as their head coach on a three-year contract, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

Tomasson, who is Denmark’s joint record goalscorer alongside Poul Nielsen with 52 goals, was assistant coach of the Denmark national team between 2016 and 2020.

He was appointed manager of Malmo in 2020 and led the Swedish club to back-to-back Allsvenskan titles during his two-year stint.

“Rovers are delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson as our new head coach on a contract through to June 2025,” the second-tier club said in a statement.

“The 45-year-old will be joined at Ewood Park by new assistant coach Remy Reynierse and performance director Ben Rosen, who will work closely with coaches David Lowe, Damien Johnson and Ben Benson.” Blackburn parted ways with coach Tony Mowbray last month after the club missed out on the Championship play-offs with an eighth-place finish. Blackburn, who won the Premier League in 1995, have not played in England’s top-flight since 2012. — Reuters